    SC dismisses ED plea challenging bail to DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 15: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate''s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

    A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

    File photo of DK Shivakumar
    File photo of DK Shivakumar

    The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.

    dk shivakumar supreme court bail dismissed enforcement directorate money laundering case

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
