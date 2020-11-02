SC discontinues security cover for judge who acquitted all in Babri case

Octogenarian wants peace, asks court to define religion: Not our area of expertise says SC

New Delhi, Nov 02: The Supreme Court has discontinued the security cover for judicial officer S K Yadav.

It may be recalled that Yadav had acquitted all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. He had also been given an extension of his tenure to facilitate him to complete hearing in the case and deliver the verdict.

In his 2,300-page verdict, special CBI judge SK Yadav said the CBI could not produce any conclusive evidence against any accused.

He, however, directed all the accused to furnish a surety and personal bond of Rs 50,000 each in the court as a procedural requirement under section 437 (A) of CrPC. During the course of the trial, the judge did not accept newspaper reports and video cassettes as evidence.

Reading out the verdict in open court, where 26 of the 32 accused were present along with their lawyers, the judge did not accept newspapers as pieces of evidence as their original copies were not produced and proved.

He also did not rely on the photos of the incident as their negatives were not produced.

"Even VHP leader late Ashok Singhal was trying to stop the karsevaks from demolishing the disputed structure because the idol of Lord Ram was also inside the structure," the judge wrote in his verdict.

When the accused were pronounced innocent, some of them in the court loudly chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in presence of the judge.