SC directs lower court to decide AIADMK two leaves symbol case by April

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed Delhi High Court order and asked the Division Bench of the High Court to decide the AIADMK two leaves symbol case by April. The apex court ruled that till the next hearing in the case TTV Dinakaran can't use the 'Pressure Cooker' as the party symbol.

Last week, the Delhi court extended by 14 days the judicial custody of an alleged middleman in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dinakaran.

Dinakaran, accused of trying to bribe EC officials to get the "two leaves" poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by V K Sasikala, was arrested on April 25, 2017, and was granted bail on June 1. The police had accused Chandrashekhar, Dhinakaran and others of hatching a criminal conspiracy to bribe the Election Commission officials.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day