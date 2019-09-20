SC directs juvenile justice committee to submit report on detention of children at J&K

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court has ordered the juvenile justice committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to inquire into allegations of detention of children.

The court said that it wants a report on the alleged detentions of children by the authorities and asked the committee for a report within a week.

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, while reacting to the allegation that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court is not accessible said that they had a conflicting report on that. We have a report from the Chief Justice of the High Court that does not support this allegation. However we have conflicting reports as well because the detention of children is involved. We we are directing the committee to prepare a report and submit the same before us within a week, the CJI also said.

On Monday the Supreme Court asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir authorities to see that normalcy is restored on a selective basis in the state while keeping in mind national interest

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked authorities to restore normal life in the Valley and ensure people have access to welfare facilities The court said the restoration will be on a selective basis keeping in mind national interests

The court asked the Centre to make all endeavours to restore normalcy in Kashmir as soon as possible and said that as the so-called shutdown is in the valley itself, then it can be dealt with by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court

The court's directions came on a plea by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times seeking removal of communication restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that not a single bullet has been fired and there are some localised restrictions in place, adding that restrictions have been lifted in over 88 per cent police stations in Kashmir division

He told the bench that all Kashmir-based newspapers were running and the government had been offering all kinds of assistance

He also said that TV channels like Doordarshan and others private ones along with FM networks are working in the state

The bench asked the Attorney General to put details of these steps taken on an affidavit.