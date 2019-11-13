  • search
Trending Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC directs Centre to explore feasibility of hydrogen-based Japanese tech to fight air pollution

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to explore the feasibility of a hydrogen-based Japanese technology as a permanent solution to the air pollution in the NCR region and other parts of north India. The court directed the Centre to expedite the deliberations on the issue and come before the court with its findings on December 3.

    The development comes as Delhi's air quality neared the "emergency" zone for the second time in a fortnight on Wednesday due to raging farm fires in neighbouring states and unfavourable weather conditions.

    SC directs Centre to explore feasibility of hydrogen-based Japanese tech to fight air pollution
    File photo

    A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and CJI designate S A Bobde said since Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has himself brought to the court's notice a technology which is the outcome of a research by a university in Japan, the Centre will explore the feasibility of using it in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of north India. At the outset, the bench said there is a need for a permanent solution to the air pollution which has been affecting the people in the NCR region and remaining northern India.

    Deadly smog envelops Delhi-NCR as AQI dips to 'severe’, likely to enter emergency zone today

    Mehta told the bench that a university in Japan conducted a research keeping in view the air pollution in the NCR region and northern India. He said the research is quite innovative and the government thinks it can use the technology to combat the prevailing pollution levels in the region.

    The solicitor general introduced to the bench a researcher from a university in Japan, Vishwanath Joshi, who apprised it about the hydrogen-based technology that has the potential to eradicate air pollution. The court also said there are similar matters pending before other benches and they can be amalgamated for the hearing.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    supreme court air pollution solution air quality index new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue