SC directs CBI, ED to complete probe into 2G scam in 6 months

New Delhi, March 12: The Supreme Court Monday directed CBI and ED to complete their probe into the 2G spectrum allocation cases and other related matters in six months.

A bench of Justices Arun Misra and Naveen Sinha directed the Centre to file a status report on investigation into the 2G spectrum scam and related cases arising out of it, including the Aircel-Maxis deal, in two weeks.

The bench observed that the investigation has been going on for long time and people of this country cannot be kept in dark in the sensitive matter like this.

The apex court also relieved senior advocate Anand Grover, who was appointed by it in 2014 as Special Public Prosecutor in the 2G spectrum case.

The court put a stamp of approval on the Centre's decision to appoint Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehat by replacing Grover as the SPP in the 2G Spectrum case and dismissed a contempt petition filed by an NGO which has been pursuing the developments related to the scam in the apex court.

PTI

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.