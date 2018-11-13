  • search

SC defers pleas seeking sanctification of Sabarimala temple custom

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 13: The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on a batch of petitions that sought the sanctification of the Sabarimala temple custom. The court said that it would be heard after it passes orders on the review petitions.

    SC defers pleas seeking sanctification of Sabarimala temple custom

    The court would pass orders on a batch of review pleas that challenged the verdict of the Supreme Court allowing entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. The reviews would be decided in the chamber at 3 pm, without the presence of lawyers from any side.

    Also Read | Rafale deal: The real reason why HAL was not picked as offset partner

    While deferring the batch of petitions seeking sanctification of the temple custom, the CJI, Ranjan Gogoi said that a call on this would be taken after the review pleas are decided. The CJI said that if the review pleas are dismissed, they would hear these petitions. If they are allowed, we will tag these petitions, the CJI also said.

    Read more about:

    supreme court hearing adjourned petition sabarimala temple review petition

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue