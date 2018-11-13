SC defers pleas seeking sanctification of Sabarimala temple custom

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on a batch of petitions that sought the sanctification of the Sabarimala temple custom. The court said that it would be heard after it passes orders on the review petitions.

The court would pass orders on a batch of review pleas that challenged the verdict of the Supreme Court allowing entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. The reviews would be decided in the chamber at 3 pm, without the presence of lawyers from any side.

While deferring the batch of petitions seeking sanctification of the temple custom, the CJI, Ranjan Gogoi said that a call on this would be taken after the review pleas are decided. The CJI said that if the review pleas are dismissed, they would hear these petitions. If they are allowed, we will tag these petitions, the CJI also said.