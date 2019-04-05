  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC declines urgent hearing on plea challenging release of Modi biopic

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 05: The Supreme Court on Friday declined urgent hearing of an appeal filed against the Bombay High Court order which had refused to interfere with the release of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi.'

    A fresh petition filed by a Congress national media panel member was mentioned before a bench led by Justice S A Bobde by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday.

    SC declines urgent hearing on plea challenging release of Modi biopic
    PM Narendra Modi

    Bobde, who is next in line to be the Chief Justice of India, didn't agree to an urgent hearing and said he would deal with it on April 8.

    Narendra Modi biopic release date: SC to hear plea to delay Vivek Oberoi film on April 8

    The movie was scheduled to be released throughout the country on April 5. However, producer Sandip Singh tweeted on Thursday: "This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on April 5. Will update soon."

    Singhvi argued that the movie would destroy the level playing field in the middle of campaigning season for the Lok Sabha elections.

    On Monday, the Bombay High Court disposed of the PIL seeking a stay on the film's release. The court noted that the Election Commission (EC) has already issued a notice to the makers of the film PM Narendra Modi over allegations of breach of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

    No link with PM Modi biopic, but ban on film will curtail freedom of expression: BJP to EC

    Meanwhile, the EC did not find anything amiss in the movie being released just ahead of the polls, he said. The movie, he claimed, was produced by the BJP's office-bearers and Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, is one of the lyricists.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    narendra modi supreme court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue