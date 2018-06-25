English

SC Collegium’s recommendation for elevation of 2 judges returned by govt for second time

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Supreme Court collegium's recommendation for the appointments of two lawyers, one of them a former top court judge's son, as judges of the Allahabad High Court has been returned for the second time by the government citing complaints against them.

    SC Collegium’s recommendation for elevation of 2 judges returned by govt for second time

    The two lawyers are Mohammad Mansoor and Basharat Ali Khan. Mansoor is the son of former Supreme Court judge late Saghir Ahmed. Justice Ahmed had headed a working group formed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Centre-State relations with special reference to Jammu and Kashmir.

    The NDA government had on an earlier occasion returned the file recommending the two names, citing complaints against the candidates. But the collegium reiterated its recommendation, terming the complaints as frivolous.

    Last month, the recommendation was returned by the government to the collegium for reconsideration, after keeping the matter pending for over two-and-a-half years.

    After Justice J Chelameswar retired on Friday, the five-member collegium - a body of top five Supreme Court judges - will have to be reconstituted.

    The collegium, with a new member, will now have to take a call on the two names. The two lawyers have been regularly appearing as senior standing counsel in the Allahabad High Court.

    Meanwhile, the government has also decided to return the name of advocate Nazir Ahmed Beig for elevation as the Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge. The names of three others - Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Sindhu Sharma and district judge Rashid Ali Dar - are being processed by the Law Ministry. There was no immediate word on why Beig's name was returned to the collegium.

    Read more about:

    supreme court judges collegium collegium of the supreme court allahabad high court

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 9:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue