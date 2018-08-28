  • search

SC asks states to complete audit of the shelter home by Sep 15

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Supreme Court asked all states to complete the audit of the shelter homes in the state and District Magistrates to finalize the report by September 15.

    The SC bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur, observed, "It seems that no one is interested in monitoring conditions in shelter homes".

    National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the apex court for directions regarding what can be done in the matter concerning the condition of children's shelter homes in India. Here is Justice Lokur replied that if the court tells what is to be done, then they would be accused of judicial activism.

    The SC on August 8 had directed the Ministry of Women and Child Development to place before it the data of social audit and survey conducted at around 3,000 shelter homes across the country.

    Justice Lokur, while hearing the case of alleged sexual abuse of girls in a NGO-run shelter home at Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was informed by the Centre that a survey was conducted in around 3,000 shelter homes about infrastructure, facilities provided as well as staffs there.

    Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for the Centre, said that the NCPCR has got the survey done and the final report was under preparation.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
