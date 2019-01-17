  • search
    SC asks search committee on Lokpal to recommend names by Feb end

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The Supreme Court has directed the Search Committee to recommend a panel of names for the appointment of Lokpal and its members by the end of February. The court also asks centre to provide the necessary infrastructure for the Search Committee.

    The search committee is headed by former apex court judge Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai.

    A bench headed by the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the Centre to provide the search committee the requisite infrastructure and manpower to enable it to complete its work.

    The bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and S K Kaul, said it would hear the matter again on March 7.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
