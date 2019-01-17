  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    SC asks search committee on Lokpal to recommend names by Feb end

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The Supreme Court has directed the Search Committee to recommend a panel of names for the appointment of Lokpal and its members by the end of February. The court also asks centre to provide the necessary infrastructure for the Search Committee.

    SC asks search committee on Lokpal to recommend names by Feb end

    The search committee is headed by former apex court judge Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai.

    A bench headed by the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the Centre to provide the search committee the requisite infrastructure and manpower to enable it to complete its work.

    Advocate Prashant Bhushan, arguing for NGO 'Common Cause', submitted that the court should issue directions to the search panel to make public minutes of its meetings as it must be disclosed who were the names discussed or shortlisted to the post.

    To this, the court replied the moment the search committee submits the name during hearings of the case on March 7, it will give the names to Bhushan.

    When Bhushan persisted that the search committee could draft its own rules and hence transparency may be insisted on, CJI Gogoi said why should the court doubt a committee headed by a retired SC judge and comprising eminent persons?

    But when Bhushan continued to doubt transparency in the process, CJI Gogoi turned philosophical and said: "Mr Bhushan, don't always look at things in a negative way."

    "At least, I should know what is happening,' Bhushan said. "You know more than anybody including even judges as to what is happening in the country," the bench added.

    The bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and S K Kaul, said it would hear the matter again on March 7.The top court had on July 24 last year rejected as "wholly unsatisfactory" the Centre's submission on the issue of setting up of a search committee for the Lokpal and demanded a "better affidavit".

    The apex court was also told that the selection committee members comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then CJI Dipak Misra, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and eminent jurist Mukul Rohatgi had met on July 19 last year to deliberate upon names for members of the search committee.

    Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the leader of the largest opposition party, has been giving a go by to the meetings of the selection panel.

    The top court on July 24 last year was told that the selection panel also took note that the search committee is to comprise a minimum of seven people, including chairperson, with experience in anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, policy making, finance including insurance and banking, law and management, etc.

    The Centre on September 27, 2018 had constituted an eight-member search committee headed by Justice Desai to recommend names to the selection panel for appointment of a Lokpal.

    Read more about:

    lokpal supreme court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue