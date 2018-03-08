SC asks Karti to approach Delhi HC for relief in INX Media Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Karti Chidambaram to approach Delhi High Court for interim relief in INX Media Case. The apex court requested acting chief justice to allocate matter to an appropriate bench. The apex court asked the Delhi HC to hear the matter tomorrow.

Deferring the case for further hearing on March 9, the SC declared that it would not provide any interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

This comes a day after the CBI has moved the special court seeking permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on Karti Chidambaram.

The CBI had also sought a production warrant for Indrani Mujerjea, promoter of INX Media and Karti's chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman. The court has asked the CBI to come back with the relevant applications and argue the matter on March 9.

On 28 February 2018, the CBI arrested Karti Chidambaram, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son, in connection with the INX media money laundering case.

CBI stated that Karti has been evasive in the replies it has sought over a period of time, which has caused the delay in concluding the investigation.

Sources have alleged that more evidence has been found against Karti taking a bribe and a bigger amount of money changing hands.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.