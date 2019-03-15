  • search
    Supreme Court asks EC to respond to DMK's plea on by-polls in TN in two weeks

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 15: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to respond to the DMK's plea seeking directions to the poll panel for holding by-elections in three vacant assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

    Supreme court

    A bench comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked the EC to file its response within two weeks. The DMK has questioned the poll panel's move to not hold by-elections in Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi.

    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the DMK, told the bench that it is "bizarre" that the Election Commission is holding by-elections for 18 of 21 vacant assembly constituencies in the state.

    The by-elections are slated to be held on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha polls.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo had on March 10 said by-polls are not scheduled for the Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi constituencies as election petitions are pending in the Madras High Court.

    The Ottapidaram constituency is represented by disqualified AIADMK MLA Sundararaj, while Aravakurichi is represented by Senthil Balaji, an AIADMK legislator who is now with the DMK. Thiruparankundram legislator A K Bose died last year.

