  • search
For Varanasi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC asks EC to examine Tej Bahadur Yadav’s plea against rejection of his candidature in Varanasi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to examine by tomorrow the plea of former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against rejection of his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

    Samajwadi Party had fielded Tej Bahadur as its candidate against PM Modi from the constituency.

    SC asks EC to examine Tej Bahadur Yadav’s plea against rejection of his candidature in Varanasi
    File photo of Tej Bahadur Yadav

    Tej Bahadur had approached the apex court on Monday challenging the rejection of his candidature against PM Modi in Varanasi. He has alleged that his candidature was rejected "to give walkover to the candidate of the ruling party", namely, Narendra Modi.

    Yadav was seeking to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a ticket from the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, comprising of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Advocate Prashant Bhushan is likely to represent Yadav.

    Varanasi Assistant RO Rajesh Kumar said, "He has not taken permission from ECI regarding contesting polls, which needs to be taken in case a government official who has been removed or suspended wants to contest polls."

    Yadav, who served in the Border Security Force, rose to fame after a video of him complaining of the food given to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017. He was later sacked from his post.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    • Narendra Modi
      Narendra Modi
      Bharatiya Janata Party
    • Ajay Rai
      Ajay Rai
      Indian National Congress
    + More Details

    More VARANASI News

    Read more about:

    supreme court election commission tej bahadur yadav varanasi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue