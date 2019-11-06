  • search
    SC asks Centre, 9 states to file status report on filling up vacancies in information commissions

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and nine states to file a status report on filling up of vacancies in the Central Information Commission and state information commissions in compliance with its earlier orders.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    A bench headed by justices S A Bobde asked the Centre and states to file their status report after RTI activists Anjali Bhardwaj and others submitted that earlier apex court orders were not complied with.

    Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Bhardwaj and others, said the Centre and state governments had not put the names of selected and shortlisted candidates on their website as directed by the apex court.

    SC defers hearing on PIL seeking entry of women in mosques

    He said the vacancies are yet to be filled by the Centre and state in CIC and SICs.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
