SC to transfer Unnao rape survivor cases to Delhi, seeks report from CBI

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 01: The Supreme Court on Thursday said all cases related to the Unnao rape case and car crash will be from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The apex court has also has also asked officers of the CBI to appear before it by 12 pm and give details on the status of the case.

"We would like a responsible CBI officer to come here with investigation and progress report and what has been revealed and has transpired so far," the top court said while earing the case.

Solicitor General T Mehta informs CJI that he spoke with CBI director, Officers investigating the case are in Lucknow and it wouldn't be possible for them to reach Delhi by 12 PM. He asked if it could be taken up tomorrow,

CJI has refused to adjourn matter for tomorrow saysing the CBI chief can gather case details on telephone and apprise it today itself.

The court also asked the Uttar Pradesh authorities to file a status report by Thursday on the accident of the Unnao rape case victim.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday.

She was travelling with her family when their car was hit by a speeding truck in the northern state's Rae Bareli district.

In this letter dated July 12, the mother and sisters of Unnao rape survivor had said they were being intimidated by the accused and were also threatened with implication in false cases.

Citing concerns of their safety, the letter also implored upon the CJI to order an FIR into incidents of intimidation and seek report from the police officials concerned.