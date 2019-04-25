SC appoints Justice Patnaik to probe allegations if CJI was framed in harassment case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi Apr 25: The Supreme Court has appointed retired judge, Justice A K Patnaik to probe the allegations made by a lawyer that the CJI had been framed in the sexual harassment case. The court also ordered the CBI, IB and Delhi police to assist in the probe.

The court said that the report shall be filed in a sealed cover once the probe is completed.

The Bench said today that it needs to tell the rich and powerful of the country to desist from trying to control the Supreme Court. We want to tell them, don't you dare attempt it. You will burn your fingers. The Bench also said it is 3 to 5 per cent of the lawyers who try to influence the registry whenever there is a big case and bring a bad name to the community as well as the judiciary.

Further the court also said that the way. In which the institution has been treated in the last three to four years, it is going to due. There is a systematic attempt, the Bench also said.

On Wednesday, the court had clarified that the pending judicial matter won't have any effect on the in-house inquiry of sexual harassment charges against the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The court had said that advocate Utsav Bains will have to corroborate his contentions that the three sacked employees of the Supreme Court came together to frame the CJI with the help of some powerful lobbyists.

Justice Arun Mishra had observed that the CJI wants to clean the system. This action has been taken by any CJI for the first time. There are serious issues about the independence of the judiciary that can be remotely controlled. If this is true then we must look into the allegations as it is very disturbing.

Meanwhile the Bench had also met with the CBI director, Intelligence Bureau Chief and Delhi Police Commissioner.

Justice Mishra said that there is a fixing game going on involving the disgruntled employees who have ganged up.

Unlike other CJIs, this CJI took action against them. We will enquire, enquire and enquire until we get to the root of the matter. The fixing part alone is the grave concern. Such things have no part in the system. Bains has named a fixer. We want to know who the other fixers are. No one, no one can denigrate the judiciary.

Otherwise we will not survive, you all will not survive, he also added.

The Supreme Court had issued notice to Bains after he claimed that Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal could have played a role in allegedly framing Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi in the case.

He had stated on oath that according to his reliable sources, a Delhi based fixer, Romesh Sharma had hatched a plan to target the CJI and force him to resign.

He said that Goyal through Sharma had sought to bribe the CJI for a favourable order on waiving off the loan for the airline. He further added that Dawood Ibrahim had invested in Jet Airways and hence the failed attempt to bribe the CJI was viewed seriously.

Bains had sought a judicial inquiry into the matter through independent investigators.