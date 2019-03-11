SC appointed mediators to reach Ayodhya tomorrow by 11 am

Ayodhya, Mar 11: The Supreme Court appointed mediation panel in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case will reach Ayodhya on Tuesday at 11 am, according to News18.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, appointed a three-member panel to act as mediators. The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifullah with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and mediation expert Sriram Panchu as other members.

The apex court had earlier mentioned that the mediation will take place in Faizabad. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government to provide mediators all the facilities in Faizabad. Mediators can also seek further legal assistance as and when required.

All three have a Tamil Nadu connection. Justice Kalifulla, son of late Justice M Fakkir Muhammad, hails from Karaikudi in Sivagangai district. An active labour law practitioner, he was appointed permanent judge of the Madras High Court in March 2000. He served as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court from September 18, 2011 till April 2, 2012 when he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Along with the then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur, Justice Kalifulla delivered the verdict for structural reforms in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in July 2016. At his farewell, Chief Justice Thakur described Justice Kalifulla's appointment as Chief Justice of J&K High Court as a step towards national integration. He underlined the role played by Justice Kalifulla in "restoring faith in the minds of Kashmiris" by travelling across the state and setting up legal aid clinics.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was born in Papanasam in Tirunelveli district. A spiritual leader, he is popularly known as Sri Sri and founded the Art of Living (AOL) Foundation which says it has presence in 156 countries.