SC allows sale of Saridon for now

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court has allowed the sale of Saridon and two other drugs for now. It may be recalled that the Union Health Ministry had banned the sale and distribution of 328 fixed dose combination of drugs.

For now the sale of the drugs has been allowed, following an appeal filed by the companies. Further hearing on the matter would continue.

Among those drugs that were banned were painkiller Saridon, combination diabetes drug Gluconorm, antibiotic Lupidiclox and Taxim AZ which is an antibacterial cream.

The government had banned 344 FDCs on March 10 2016, but the same was contested by the manufacturers. On December 15 2017, the Supreme Court had asked for the matter to be examined by the Drug Technical Advisory Board.

The board concluded in its report that there was no therapeutic justification for the ingredients in the FDCs and these could be a risk to the people. The board went on to recommend a ban.

In the case of the six other FDCs, the board recommended restricted manufacture and sale subject to certain conditions. The SC on the other hand ruled that the government could not use the board to prohibit 15 of the 344 drugs in the original list as they have been manufactured in India since before 1988. Due to this several popular syrups, painkillers and cold medication with sales amounting to over Rs 740 annually were exempted. The court however told the ministry it could still look into the safety of these 15 drugs by initiating fresh investigation, if it wanted to ban them.