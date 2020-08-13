SC allows registration of BS4 vehicles sold in March

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: The Supreme Court has allowed registration of BS4 vehicles which were sold in March , but could not complete the process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court had on July 8 recalled its March 27 order by which it had allowed sale of BS4 vehicles for 10 days across India, except in Delhi.

In the affidavit filed by the Supreme Court the government had given details of the number of vehicles sold and those uploaded on the E-Vahan portal. The government said that the data placed by the automobile dealers association in the court had been verified from the information available on the Vahan and non-Vahan states also.

It also said that the as per the details available a total of 9,56,015 BS4 vehicles were sold from March 12 and March 31 this year, while 9,01,223 had been registered. In 2018, the court had said that no BS4 vehicles would be sold or registered in India from April 1 2020.