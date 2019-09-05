Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Javed allowed to travel to Srinagar to meet her mother

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Javed to travel to Srinagar to meet the former Jammu and Kashmir leader who is under detention for over a month.

Javed has moved the apex court claiming that Mufti is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which allocated special status to the erstwhile state. She submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her in a month.

Iltija Javed's advocate Aakarsh Kamra had said that the relief sought in the plea is identical to the relief granted to CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury by the top court on August 28.

Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political leaders, including Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC), have been locked up in separate guest houses since August 5 when the Centre moved Parliament to amend Article 370 of the Constitution that gave the state its special status.

Iltija Javed had earlier released a letter addressed to home minister Amit Shah on Independence Day, saying, "Kashmiris have been caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights."

Doesn't a citizen of the "world' largest democracy," have the right to speak up in the "face of unimaginable repression," Iltija asked, adding, "It's a tragic irony that I am being treated like a war criminal for stating the inconvenient truth," she said.

"I am being treated like a criminal and I am under constant surveillance. I fear for my life along with those Kashmiris who have spoken up," Iltija said in an audio message that was released along with the letter.