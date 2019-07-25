SC allows Karnataka independent MLAs to withdraw plea on trust vote

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 25: The Supreme Court has allowed the withdrawal of two petitions filed by two independent Karnataka MLAs.

They had sought a direction to the state assembly speaker K RRamesh Kumar to conduct "forthwith" floor test on a trust motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy government.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Tuesday lost the trust motion on the floor of the House.

The court however expressed anguish over senior counsels moving heavem and earth when they want the matter listed urgently. However when it comes to withdrawal, they make themselves scarce, the court observed.