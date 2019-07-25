  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC allows Karnataka independent MLAs to withdraw plea on trust vote

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: The Supreme Court has allowed the withdrawal of two petitions filed by two independent Karnataka MLAs.

    They had sought a direction to the state assembly speaker K RRamesh Kumar to conduct "forthwith" floor test on a trust motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy government.

    File photo of Supreme Court
    File photo of Supreme Court

    The Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Tuesday lost the trust motion on the floor of the House.

    Karnataka: Why the BJP is in no hurry to stake a claim to form government

    The court however expressed anguish over senior counsels moving heavem and earth when they want the matter listed urgently. However when it comes to withdrawal, they make themselves scarce, the court observed.

    More TRUST VOTE News

    Read more about:

    trust vote petition karnataka supreme court

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue