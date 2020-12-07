SC allows foundation ceremony for Central Vista project: Centre promises to stop all work

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Supreme Court has allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December. The Centre assured the court that it would stop all work at the Central Vista Project site.

The court took note of the recent developments, about the construction activity being undertaken at the site.

Under the Central Vista project, a common Central Secretariat, a new Parliament House building, residences of the Prime Minister and Vice President will be constructed. The new Parliament building will be ready by 2022. A portion of the new Central Secretariat will be completed by 2023.

The Bench comprising Justices, Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna conveyed to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about the recent developments concerning the project. It indicated that it would pass a stay order if no statement was forthcoming from the Centre.

Mehta after taking instructions returned with a statement that all physical work carried out at the site will be put in abeyance until the pronouncement of the judgement by the court. The SC is seized of petitions challenging the grant of clearances given the Central Vista Project. "It should not be a fait accompli presented to the Court. Stop at the foundation laying ceremony. Some deference must be shown to the Court," the Bench said.

The SC said that if any physical changes are made it cannot be undone later. The Bench however allowed the paperwork related to the project and also the foundation stone laying ceremony.