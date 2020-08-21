SC allows 3 Jain Temples in Mumbai to open

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Supreme Court has permitted the opening of three Jain Temples in Mumbai's Dadar, Chembur and Byculla on August 22 and 23 for Paryshan.

The SC however clarified that the order is restricted to the three Temples. Our order is not intended to apply in any other case particularly which involve congregation of people which by their very nature cannot be controlled such as Ganesh Chathurthi, the court also said.

The bench was hearing two petitions filed by members representing the Jain community from the city. The petitioners had sought permission to enter their temples during the eight-day Paryushan festival.

The court criticised the Maharashtra Government which had opposed the opening of the Temples. The court said that the government has allowed malls and other economic activity to open, but not Temples.

They are allowing every activity that involve money but when it comes to Temples, the government says there is COVID-19, the court also observed. The court while allowing the opening of the Temples however said that the Standard Operating Procedures must be followed by the managements.