SC agrees for PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar by UIDAI chief

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed for a power point presentation on Aadhaar by UIDAI CEO Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey which would seek address technical issues being raised by petitioners. The presentation would be made before the Apex Court at 2:30 pm today, said reports.

The Centre on Wednesday sought the Supreme Court's permission to allow the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for a PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar scheme in the court to allay concerns.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a number of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its enabling Act, said he will fix the time for the presentation after discussing the matter with other judges of the five-judge constitution bench he is heading.

On behalf of the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal on Wednesday said that UIDAI chief executive Dr. Pandey may deal with technical aspects with more clarity. Venugopal said that the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution have two aspects in which one deals with rights like Right to Food and Right to Education and the other pertains to Freedom of Conscience and Right to Privacy.

The Centre yesterday (March 21) told the Supreme Court that Aadhaar provides a right to physically exist without lying on the pavement without food. The submission was made before a Constitution Bench which is hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

The Centre represented by Attorney General, K K Venugopal said that the right to dignity is more important than the right to privacy.

Further, the Centre said that through Aadhaar food, shelter and employment are being given to those who lived on the fringe. For this, the government has taken care that the right to privacy is affected in the most minimal way.

OneIndia News

