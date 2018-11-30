  • search

SC adjourns Rohingya case to January

By
    New Delhi, Nov 30: The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing in the Rohingya case to January.

    The case would be taken up in January for final arguments. No arguments were advanced today.

    A petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the deportation of Rohingyas. The petitions also questioned the living conditions in the refugee camps, which have been set up in various parts of the country.

    EVMs:

    The court has rejected a petition that sought a software audit report relating to Electronic Voting Machines. The petitions also sought an audit of various documents relating to the operations of the EVMs. The court while rejecting the petition said that the Central Information Commission was right in denying such information to the applicant.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
