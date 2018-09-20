SC adjourns Kamal Nath's plea alleging duplication of voters in MP, Raj to Sep 27

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the petition of Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath to September 27. He had filed a petition alleging duplication of voters in the voters' list in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan which are to go to polls later this year.

In the petition, Kamal Nath also alleged that there were 60 lakh fake voters found in a survey conducted by him in Madhya Pradesh. The petition was filed through the Congress party member and lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Also Read | Not obligated to conduct elections as per Congress's instructions says EC in Supreme Court

The electoral rolls of Madhya Pradesh have been mired in controversy since the bypolls of two assembly constituencies of Kolaras and Mungaoli in February, when over 25,000 fake voters were reported by the Congress party. Since then, the Congress party has been claiming that the entire voters list of the 230 assembly constituencies in the state have been fudged.