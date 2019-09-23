SC issues notice to Karnataka assembly speaker, hearing to continue on Wednesday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 33: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, on hearing plea of 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs to allow them to contest by-polls scheduled on October 21. The apex will continue to hear the matter on 25th September.

The rebel lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to suspend suspend the process to hold bypolls on their seats till a decision is taken on their appeal against the Speaker's decision.

The request to the top court comes days after the Election Commission announced elections for 15 Karnataka vacant assembly seats.

The disqualified MLAs have petitioned the court to strike down the order by the previous Speaker Ramesh Kumar, which spelt their ineligibility for the upcoming bypolls in the state.

Earlier, the apex court had adjourned the matter for hearing to September 23 after Justice Shantanagoudar, who hails from Karnataka said that his "conscience" did not allow him to hear the case.

Soon after the Election Commission announced bypolls in the seats represented by the MLAs, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa rushed to Delhi to meet BJP chief Amit Shah and strategise. He said on Sunday that he was hopeful of a "positive" judgement by the Supreme Court "since the speaker has not followed principles of natural justice."

Karnataka by-polls: Permit us to contest or stay the elections, rebels to tell SC

The 15 assembly segments will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes will be held on October 24. Seven of these are in north Karnataka.

Last week, the apex court had refused to pass an order on the listing of pleas filed by 17 disqualified Congress-JD (S) legislators against their removal from the Karnataka Assembly.

The petitioners urged the court to set aside the former Speaker's order to reject their resignation and disqualify them from the Assembly. In the petition, the legislators termed the then Speaker's decision as "wholly illegal, arbitrary and mala fide.