SC adjourns Ayodhya matter to January 2019: Who said what

BJP rakes up Ram Mandir issue before every election: Chidambaram

The BJP rakes up the Ram Mandir issue before every election to polarise voters, Congress leader P Chidambaram said. The Congress's stand, he said, is clear, and the party would abide by the Supreme Court's decision. It does not want to rush to any conclusion before the court's judgment, Chidambaram said.

Adjournment doesn't send a good message: UP Deputy CM

The BJP was upset with the adjournment of the matter by the apex court. "I don't want to comment since it's the decision of Supreme Court. However, the adjournment of hearing doesn't send a good message," said party leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Challenge government to bring ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi

"Why don't they bring it (ordinance on Ram temple)? Let them do it. Every time they are threatening that they will bring an ordinance. Every Tom, Dick & Harry of BJP, RSS, VHP says this. Do it. You are in power. I challenge you to do it. Let us see, " said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hindus running out of patience: Giriraj Singh

Hindus are running out of patience on the Ram temple issue, Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday after the Supreme Court fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year.

"The Congress has decided to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue. Shri Ram is the cornerstone of faith of the Hindus. Hindus are running out of patience. I fear what will happen if Hindus lose out of patience...," the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises said.