SBTE Results 2017 declared, how to check

The SBTE Results 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

SBTE had organized these exams in December 2017, last year. Although a notification on http://sbteonline.in/ read, 'Results are now available for Sem - I/II, III & V (OLD/NEW Syllabus) Exam - 2017(ODD), held in Dec-2017.'; however only the results of Semester I 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental along with Semester II 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental are available on the official website. The results are available on http://sbtebihar.gov.in.

How to check SBTE results 2017:

  • Go to http://sbtebihar.gov.in
  • Click on results of Semester I & II 2017 (Old Syllabus) have been released on this website.'
  • Select your Semester and type Roll number
  • Submit
  • View your results
  • Take a printout

