  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBSP to hold meeting on Monday to decide on alliance with BJP

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ballia (UP), Mar 30: The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) will hold a meeting on Monday to decide whether to continue its alliance with the BJP for the general election.

    "An important meeting of party workers has been convened in Lucknow on April 1 in which strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and continuation in the government will be finalised," SBSP general secretary Arun Rajbhar said on Saturday.

    SBSP to hold meeting on Monday to decide on alliance with BJP
    Representational Image

    Suggestions of the party workers will be taken on these important issues, after which a final decision will be taken, said Arun Rajbhar, who is the son of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar.

    NDA's show of strength at Amit Shah's nomination from Gandhinagar

    Arun Rajbhar said the Bharatiya Janata Party was overconfident about returning to power at the Centre, adding that saffron party would get a reality check after the elections results were out.

    The SBSP leader claimed that the popularity and people's support to the SBSP was much more than the Nishad Party, citing the votes polled by the two parties in the previous elections.

    Earlier, the SBSP had said it was making preparations to contest 53 Lok Sabha seats on its own.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue