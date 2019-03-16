  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 16: The country's largest lender State Bank of India has launched cardless ATM withdrawals with its YONO Cash. You Only Need One (YONO), the cardless cash withdrawal service will be available across 16,500 ATMs of the bank in the country. Such SBI ATMs will be called YONO Cash Point.

    SBI YONO Cash facility for customers: Check How to Withdraw Money without ATM Card

    "This feature on YONO is designed to help its users withdraw cash without a physical debit card. Through YONO, our endeavour is to create a digital universe by integrating the entire transactions ecosystem under one platform in the next 2 years," said SBI Chairman Rajneesh Kumar after the launch of the service.

    Yono Cash Features:

    • Card less cash withdrawal through YONO from 16500 SBI ATMs
    • YONO Cash enabled ATMs to be termed as YONO Cash Point
    • Eliminates the risk of skimming and cloning
    • Secured transaction with 2 factor authentication

    How to withdraw cash using YONO Cash service:

    • SBI customers can initiate the cash withdrawal process on the YONO app and set a six-digit pin for the transaction.
    • They will also get a six-digit reference number for the transaction on their registered mobile numbers via SMS.
    • The cash withdrawal has to be completed within the next 30 minutes at an ATM using both the PIN and the reference number.

    Saturday, March 16, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
