SBI vacancies: Direct link to apply for State Bank of India probationary officer

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it would recruit 2,000 probationary officers. The application forms are available on the official website.

The last date to submit the application is December 04 2020. There are a limited number of chances for candidates to appear for the examinations. For the general category, the number of chances is four and for others it is 7. However there is no such restriction for candidates belonging to the SC, SC (PwD), ST and ST (PwD) categories. The number of chances will be counted from the exam that will be held on April 18 2010.

The minimum education qualification for the SBI PO is graduation. Those in the final year of graduation can apply provisionally. However these candidates will have to produce proof of having passed the exam on or before December 31, when they are called for the interview.

"Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2020," the SBI said.

The SBI in its job notification also said that candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply.

The candidate must be in the age group of 21 to 30 as on April 1 2020. The candidates will be selected on the basis of two online exams and interview. The candidates who qualify in the first exam or preliminary round will be shortlisted for the main exam.

The preliminary online exam will be held on December 31 2020 and January 2, 4 and 5 2021, while the admit card will be released in the third week of December.

The main exam will be held on January 29 and the result can be expected either in the third or fourth week of February 2021. The interview will be conducted in March 2021 and the final SBI PO result will be declared in the final week of March 2021. The direct link to apply for the SBI PO post