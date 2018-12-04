SBI SO fresh Recruitment 2019: Apply online on sbi.co.in before Dec 15

SBI SO fresh Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of Special Cadre Officer. The last date for submission of application form was December 6, 2018. But, the deadline has been extended till Dec 16.
There are 38 posts of Vice President, Assistant Vice President, Manager, Senior Manager, Faculty and Marketing Executive open for recruitment. These positions are purely on contractual basis.
The candidates should go through the official notification to make sure that they have all the requisite qualification and experience for these jobs.
SBI SO fresh Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:
Assistant Vice President (Sector Specialist): 74 posts
Vice President (Sector Specialist): 3 posts
Vice President (Structuring & Syndication): 2 posts
Manager (Sector Specialist): 11 posts
Manager (Structuring & Syndication): 4 posts
Senior Manager (Marcom): 1 post
Senior Manager (Corporate Communications): 1 post
Vice President (Media Strategy & Operations): 1 post
Vice President (Digital Marketing): 1 post
Senior Manager (Marcom): 1 post
Senior Manager (Corporate Communications): 1 post
Senior Manager (Events & Sponsorships): 1 post
Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education): 3 posts
Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing): 1 post
How to Apply:
The candidates may apply online through bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers from November 22, 2018 to December 15, 2018.