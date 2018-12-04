SBI SO fresh Recruitment 2019: Apply online on sbi.co.in before Dec 15

SBI SO fresh Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of Special Cadre Officer. The last date for submission of application form was December 6, 2018. But, the deadline has been extended till Dec 16.

There are 38 posts of Vice President, Assistant Vice President, Manager, Senior Manager, Faculty and Marketing Executive open for recruitment. These positions are purely on contractual basis.

The candidates should go through the official notification to make sure that they have all the requisite qualification and experience for these jobs.

SBI SO fresh Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:



Assistant Vice President (Sector Specialist): 74 posts

Vice President (Sector Specialist): 3 posts

Vice President (Structuring & Syndication): 2 posts

Manager (Sector Specialist): 11 posts

Manager (Structuring & Syndication): 4 posts

Senior Manager (Marcom): 1 post

Senior Manager (Corporate Communications): 1 post

Vice President (Media Strategy & Operations): 1 post

Vice President (Digital Marketing): 1 post

Senior Manager (Marcom): 1 post

Senior Manager (Corporate Communications): 1 post

Senior Manager (Events & Sponsorships): 1 post

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education): 3 posts

Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing): 1 post

How to Apply:

The candidates may apply online through bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers from November 22, 2018 to December 15, 2018.