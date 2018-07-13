  • search

SBI PO Prelims result 2018 to be declared on this date

    New Delhi, July 13: The SBI PO Prelims result 2018 is all set to be declared. The results for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of 2,000 probationary officers in the state run ban will be available on the official website once declared.

    The results would be declared on or before July 18. There is also a chance of the result being declared on July 15. Stay tuned for updates.

    Category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the preliminary exam, which were held on July 1, 7 and 8, to shortlist candidates for the main exam. The SBI PO Prelims result 2018 once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

    How to check SBI PO Prelims result 2018 after it is declared:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the fifth dot in the latest announcement section
    • Click on the link for SBI PO prelims 2018 result
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 11:35 [IST]
