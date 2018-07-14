SBI PO prelims 2018 results date: Check here

New Delhi, July 14: The SBI PO prelims 2018 results are expected to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There are reports that suggest that the results could be declared on July 15 2018 ie tomorrow.

The successful candidates will have to appear for the main exams. Those who clear both prelims and mains exam, will be called for the group discussion and interview. The final result will be announced in the month of August.

Probationary Officer (PO) is one of the most popular jobs among candidates who wish to make a career in the bnaking sector. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the recruitment exam for this post every year and thousands of candidates appear for the exam.

A PO holds the position of an Assistant Manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, (sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 Officer). The results once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

How to check SBI PO 2018 results

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on career tab

Click on SBI PO 2018 results

Enter required details such as name, date of birth etc

Submit

View your resultsTake a printout