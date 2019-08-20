SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 date, main interview round update

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: The SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The result is expected to be declared this week. The SBI PO Main interview round will be declared in the fourth week of August and the final round is scheduled to be conducted in September.

The main exam was conducted in the computer based mode on July 20 2019. The result of the prelims exam, it may be recalled was declared on June 29 2019. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in/careers/.

How to check SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in/careers/

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout