    SBI online banking services down due to server issues; ATM, POS working

    
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 13: The online banking services of State Bank of India (SBI) have been hit by connectivity issues, the bank informed in a tweet on Tuesday. However, the bank added that the ATMs and point of sale (POS) machine services are functional.

    "Intermittent connectivity issues have delayed making our Core Banking System available to our esteemed customers today," the country's top lender SBI wrote in Twitter, adding that to services are likely to resume by noon.

    On October 10, the State Bank of India had informed its customer that SBI Yono will be under maintenance on October 11 and October 13 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

