New Delhi, Oct 13: Internet banking users of State Bank of India (SBI) have to register their mobile number (if not done earlier) with the bank by December 1, 2018.

Customers who fail to register it before the deadline, will not be able to access the internet banking facilities of SBI, the lender said on its online portal- onlinesbi.com.

"Attention INB (Internet Banking) users, please register your mobile number with us immediately, if not already done, through Branch, failing which the Internet Banking facility may be blocked with effect from 01.12.2018", it said.

Remember the website states that the mobile number must be registered through a bank branch. Therefore, it is mandatorily required to visit your bank branch to register your mobile number.

A circular released by the RBI dated July 6, 2017, clearly stated that banks have to ask their customers to register for SMS and email alerts. In case, customers fail to get their mobile number registered, net-banking and mobile banking services will be affected.

Here's how you can check it ONLINE

Visit SBI's net banking website- onlinesbi.com

Enter login and password details

Now, click on 'My Account and Profile' tab

Click on 'Profile' tab

Now, click on 'Personal Details/Mobile'.

Enter the profile password (Profile password is different from the user password)

Once the profile password is successfully entered, the registered mobile number and email id (if already registered) will be displayed