SBI Clerk Result 2018 declaring soon, admit card to be released on this date

New Delhi, July 16: The SBI Clerk Result 2018 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

SBI had scheduled the SBI Clerk main examination on August 8 and it's admit card is expected on July 23. Taking this schedule of SBI Clerk recruitment into consideration, the bank may release the prelims results anytime soon.

SBI Clerk or SBI Junior Associates preliminary exam was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30, 2018. SBI had earlier announced a total of 9366 vacancies to fill regular and backlog vacancies for Clerks recruitment in the country's largest banking major.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018 was conducted in two weeks' period in four time slots a day; 2 each in morning and evening.

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was conducted in computer based mode. The preliminary test is qualifying in nature and those who qualify will have to appear for the main examination which is the phase 2 of the selection process. The results once declared will be available on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi.careers.

How to check SBI Clerk Result 2018:

Go to https://www.sbi.co.in/careers or https://bank.sbi.careers .

or . Click on latest announcement

Go to SBI Junior Associates recruitment link

Click on the SBI Junior Associates results link provided there

Check your results

Take a printout