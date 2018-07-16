  • search

SBI Clerk Result 2018 declaring soon, admit card to be released on this date

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 16: The SBI Clerk Result 2018 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    SBI Clerk Result 2018 declaring soon, admit card to be released on this date

    SBI had scheduled the SBI Clerk main examination on August 8 and it's admit card is expected on July 23. Taking this schedule of SBI Clerk recruitment into consideration, the bank may release the prelims results anytime soon.

    SBI Clerk or SBI Junior Associates preliminary exam was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30, 2018. SBI had earlier announced a total of 9366 vacancies to fill regular and backlog vacancies for Clerks recruitment in the country's largest banking major.

    The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018 was conducted in two weeks' period in four time slots a day; 2 each in morning and evening.

    The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was conducted in computer based mode. The preliminary test is qualifying in nature and those who qualify will have to appear for the main examination which is the phase 2 of the selection process. The results once declared will be available on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi.careers.

    How to check SBI Clerk Result 2018:

    Read more about:

    sbi result

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 7:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue