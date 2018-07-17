  • search

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 Date: Mains on August 5

    New Delhi, July 17: The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 Date will be released soon. The result once released will be available on the official website.

    The mains are scheduled to be held from August 5 onwards. The selection is made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language.

    Nearly 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently-abled persons. The exam was held to fill over 9000 vacancies of Junior Associate post (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre across India.

    The preliminary examination was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. The exam was an objective based test and was of 100 marks. The duration of the exam was one hour and there were a total of 3 sections. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

    How to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018:

    • Log on to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the careers tab
    • Click on the link for result
    • A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 16:36 [IST]
