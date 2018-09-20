SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 date and latest update

New Delhi, Sep 20: The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 is expected to be declared by September 22.

The official notice by SBI reads, "Candidates are requested to please note that the result of Main Examination 2018 is expected to be declared by 22-09-2018. Further, the joining of selected candidates will be by 1st week of December 2018."

Candidates can check their results by clicking on the activated link. Please note, the results have not been declared as yet and neither have the dates being confirmed. The information provided is based solely on the reports received. Confirmation of the declaration of the results would be shared, as and when received.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 would be released by the bank soon after the release of SBI PO Result 2018. The SBI PO Mains Result 2018 were declared last week. The results once declared will be available on sbi.co.in/careers.

How to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018:

Go to sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download your results

Take a printout