SBI clerk 2019 notification: When will the application form be out?

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 18: SBI Clerk 2019 application form is likely to be made available on January 20. The SBI Clerk 2019 application form will be made available online. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam from the official website sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk 2019 exam is being held for the designation of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. For eligibility criteria, age limit and all the other details for the hiring of Junior Associate Click Here.

SBI Clerk 2019 exam date; Vacancies

Candidates who are aged between 20 and 28 years can apply for the exam. After registering successfully, they will be eligible to download SBI Clerk 2019 Admit Card from first week of June, 2019 onwards. Preliminary Exam will be conducted on June 23, 24 and 30, 2019 and Main exam on August 05, 2019.

With 8301 vacancies, SBI Clerk Recruitment is one of the biggest job notifications in the banking sector for this year.

Steps to apply for SBI Clerk 2019 preliminary exam:

Go to www.sbi.co.in/careers/

Find the bold link text - Recruitment of Junior Associates. (Will become available on Jan 20).

Fill in the application form with required details.

Read carefully all the instruction written in the application form.

Upload their photograph and signature.

Pay the requisite fee through challan or SBI Net Banking or any Credit/ Debit Card.

Click on submit button.

Download and view the application form.