    SBI adopts 15 tigers for 1 year at Hyderabad zoo

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Nov 14: State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle on Friday adopted 15 tigers for a period of one year, according to a release by Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

    Representational Image

    Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Circle said that SBI is playing a vital role in the conservation of Tigers at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

    He assured that the SBI will continue to adopt the Tigers in future years also. Mishra also congratulated the Zoo Management and the Forest Department, Telangana State Hyderabad for breeding the tigers.

    Mishra presented a cheque of Rs 15,00,000 to R Sobha, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Hyderabad towards the adoption charges.

    Sobha thanked the Chief General Manager for showing a great gesture towards Wildlife Conservation by adopting 15 Tigers at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for consecutive 9th year.

    Saturday, November 14, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
    X