SBI account holder? Now you can withdraw cash from ATM without a debit card

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 16: If you are an SBI savings account holder, then can withdraw cash at the selected ATMs of the bank without having a debit card at all. Yes you have read it right! SBI, one of the largest lenders in the country has decided to do away with debit cards from the banking system in order to promote digital modes of payment.

Yes, the State Bank of India has penned down plans to get rid of the plastic debit cards in the future to withdraw cash out of ATM machines. This news is sure to cause a hiccup.

SBI opens 14th branch in Ladakh

So, one can withdraw cash with using SBI's Yono app. Yono is a digital banking platform of SBI and customers can use it on their smartphones to make digital transactions and payments.

How to withdraw cash with SBI's Yono platform:

Login to Yono app/portal.

Choose YONO Cash option from Quick links or under YONO Pay. You will be redirected to YONO Cash landing page.

On YONO Cash landing page, you can find the nearest YONO Cash Points by clicking on the 'Nearest YONO cash Points'.

For cash withdrawal, select 'Request YONO Cash'. This will take you to a new page where you need to first select the account to be debited. Enter the amount to be withdrawn.

Please note that one can withdraw a maximum amount of Rs.10,000 per transaction and maximum amount of Rs.20,000/- per account, per day from ATM.

Select ATM as the delivery channel. On the next page, you need to create YONO Cash PIN for the transaction. You can see this PIN only on the screen of your device at the time of the creation. It won't be shared through other means with you.

'Review' your transaction details, and after agreeing on Terms & Conditions, click on 'Confirm' button.

Find the nearest YONO Cash Points to withdraw the cash by clicking on the 'Nearest YONO cash Points'. At the YONO Cash enabled State Bank ATM /Recyclers (YCP), you can withdraw cash with the help of the PIN.