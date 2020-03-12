  • search
    Say no to panic, yes to precautions: PM Modi's message on coronavirus

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweet, has said that the government is "fully vigilant" about the coronavirus outbreak.

    "Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all," PM Modi said, adding that no central minister will travel abroad in the upcoming days.

    "I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel."

    In a bid to contain the spread of noval corona virus has suspended all regular visas till April 15 in the wake of Coronavirus scare as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID19 a 'pandemic'.

    A statement issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare late on Wednesday said that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till the said date.

      Apart from this all incoming travelers, including Indians, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, 2020 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days, it said.

      The move came as the number of Coronavirus cases crossed 60 in the country. Out of the 73 cases, 16 are Italian tourists while the remaining are Indians.

